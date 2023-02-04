Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,251 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,251 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 47.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 61,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,658 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.