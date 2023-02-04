DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,272 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of DigitalBridge Group worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 163,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.