Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $332,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,088.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $332,925.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,698,088.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,481 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,344 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.48 and a beta of 2.14. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.