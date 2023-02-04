Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 175,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after buying an additional 1,282,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after buying an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after buying an additional 122,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 78,759 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $238,651.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,752 shares of company stock worth $12,661,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.87 million. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

