Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of OneSpaWorld worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $982.03 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.95 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $427,448.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 907,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,171.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 243,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $2,396,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 948,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $427,448.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 907,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,080. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

