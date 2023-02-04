Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $241.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

