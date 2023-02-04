Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

