Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,094 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.42 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.