Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

NYSE:AN opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $140.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares in the company, valued at $649,191,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,191,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,019 shares of company stock worth $37,978,902. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

