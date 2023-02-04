Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAC opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

