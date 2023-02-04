Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 79,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

CPT stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

