Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 689.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

