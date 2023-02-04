Huntington National Bank Purchases 210 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $129.28. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $158.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

