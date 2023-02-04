Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $155.27 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,787.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $569,592.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,420.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

