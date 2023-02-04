Huntington National Bank Has $174,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 281.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

