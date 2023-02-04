Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,350. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

