Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $71,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

