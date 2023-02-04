1,000 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. The business had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

