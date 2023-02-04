Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,135 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also

