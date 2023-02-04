Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 13,727 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after acquiring an additional 396,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,515,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,932,000 after acquiring an additional 219,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,348,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.2 %

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.