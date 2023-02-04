Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Lazard Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.42 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.