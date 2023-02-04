5,391 Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in FB Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in FB Financial during the second quarter worth $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.06. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $47.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

