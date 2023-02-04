Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 56,712 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,712 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. State Street Corp increased its position in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,260,000 after purchasing an additional 109,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $82.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,632 shares of company stock worth $17,424,489 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

