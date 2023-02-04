Inspire Investing LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cognex by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

