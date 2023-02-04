EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 65.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Rayonier by 30.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 176.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 40,983 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.12. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.