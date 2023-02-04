Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 205,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,014,923.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,014,923.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,930 shares of company stock valued at $35,301,136 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $456.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

