Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 866 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of CRA International worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 11.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $121.73 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $125.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research upped their price target on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

