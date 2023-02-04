Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,723 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Heska by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Heska Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $154.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.