Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

IBM opened at $136.94 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.39.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

