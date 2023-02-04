Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of IMAX worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

