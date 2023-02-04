Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 6,325 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F.N.B. Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

F.N.B. stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

