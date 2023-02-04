Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $248.65 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.04 and its 200-day moving average is $230.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

