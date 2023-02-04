Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 148 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1,718.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

