Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 19,789 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,789 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of WestRock by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,046 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after buying an additional 973,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,850,000 after buying an additional 723,026 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

WestRock Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

