Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Popular Stock Up 0.2 %

BPOP stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

See Also

