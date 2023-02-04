Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,435,000 after purchasing an additional 460,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after buying an additional 2,245,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 757.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 1,492,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chegg by 92.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after buying an additional 602,394 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

