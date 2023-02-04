Diane M. Sullivan Sells 1,900 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:CAL opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $954.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
