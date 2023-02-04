Diane M. Sullivan Sells 1,900 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CAL opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $954.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

