UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Benchmark

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
UpHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.66. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $26.25.
UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($3.99). The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 50.94% and a negative net margin of 349.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UpHealth will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UpHealth
About UpHealth
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UpHealth (UPH)
