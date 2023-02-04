Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $80.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.64.

SYY opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

