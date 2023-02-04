Citigroup Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $50.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Tapestry from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.53.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $30,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.