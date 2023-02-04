Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SYY opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

