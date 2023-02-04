Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $288.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $288.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.82 and its 200-day moving average is $226.50. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

