Morgan Stanley Cuts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $86.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.