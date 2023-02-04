Raymond James Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $50.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded Tapestry from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.53.

NYSE:TPR opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $418,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after acquiring an additional 390,491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 623,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,591,000 after acquiring an additional 678,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

