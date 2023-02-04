Morgan Stanley Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $96.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.89.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

State Street Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 129,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

