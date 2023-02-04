Truist Financial Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $46.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Insider Activity

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

