Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$64.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

