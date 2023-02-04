Truist Financial Cuts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $88.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.64.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.