Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $250.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker stock opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

