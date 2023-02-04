TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 111,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $1,879,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Featured Stories

